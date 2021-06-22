COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) released the 2021 annual school bus inspections report on Tuesday.
According to MSHP, the Missouri the school bus inspection results include:
- School buses rated as "approved" upon initial inspection: 10,807
- School buses rated as "defective" upon initial inspection: 802
- School buses rated as "out-of-service" upon initial inspection: 264
The buses that are found defective require a repair within 10 days. Buses that are out-of-service require correction of the component(s) before reuse.
Columbia Public Schools had 205 buses presented. Of those, 98% were approved, while only 2% were defective. None were out-of-service.
Bucklin R-II presented five buses with only 20% that were approved. Of those, 60% are defective and 20% were out-of-service.
This is similar to New Franklin R-I where eight buses were presented with a 25% approval and 25% defective, with 50% out-of-service. Glasgow R-II had five buses presented with a 40% approval and 60% defective, with none out-of-service.
Other districts are rated as the following:
- Centralia R-VI presented 18 buses with 50% approval, 33.3% defective and 16.7% out-of-service.
- Fulton 58 presented 33 buses with 81.8% approval, 18.2% defective and 0% out-of-service.
- Hallsville R-IV presented 21 buses with 100% approval.
- Jefferson City Public Schools presented 93 buses with 81.7% approval, 14% defective and 4.3% out-of-service.
There were 277 Missouri school districts that earned the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence award in 2021. During the 2021-2022 school year, 5,738 buses are eligible to display the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence sticker. You can spot these stickers in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.
“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” Colonel Olson said. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our school children safe while they travel on school buses.”