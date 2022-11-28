JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths.
During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers report the following preliminary traffic statistics:
- Crashes ─ 414
- Injuries ─ 115
- Fatalities ─ 8
- DWI ─ 113
- Drug Arrests ─ 35
The 2021 Thanksgiving holiday counting period included 381 traffic crashes, nine fatalities, and 134 injuries. There were 1,365 traffic crashes statewide over the holiday last year, resulting in 12 deaths and 540 injuries. Over the course of that counting period in 2021, 127 driving under the influence arrests were made by troopers.
Troopers investigated all eight of the traffic crash fatalities this year. Four of the traffic fatalities occurred in the Springfield area; two of the traffic fatalities occurred in the Lee’s Summit area; and one traffic fatality occurred in each of the Macon and the Weldon Spring areas, according to a news release.
The fatality statistics could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after MSHP sent its news release out.