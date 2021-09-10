HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash around Lucky Street and Vine Street in Fayette around 7:45 Friday morning.
A MSHP crash report says 67-year-old David Moore of Fayette was transported by ambulance to University Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the roadway.
He sustained serious injuries.
The report says that Cayley Hollon was driving westbound on the roadway when her vehicle struck Moore, and her vehicle retained moderate damage
The report makes no mention if she sustained any injuries.