MILLER COUNTY - A Stafford woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Sunday morning.
Deborah Bechtel, 54, was driving southbound on Route 17 at Airport Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road where the roadway turns left on a downhill grade, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The vehicle struck an embankment and returned to the roadway before running off the road again, becoming airborne and rolling over onto the driver's side, the report said.
Firefighters safely extricated Bechtel from the vehicle using stabilization equipment, according to an Iberia Rural Fire Protection District Facebook post.
The crash report indicated Bechtel was wearing a seatbelt.