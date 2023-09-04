MILLER COUNTY − Three juveniles from Iberia were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on eastbound Redbird Lane, east of Keyes School Road in Miller County, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 12-year-old female was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger when the truck traveled off the right side of the road, returned, then traveled off the left side and overturned.
The driver, a 13-year-old male passenger and a 10-year-old female passenger all had minor injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
The Highway Patrol says the three minors were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The truck was totaled.
Cpl. Kyle Green said once their injuries are treated, the juveniles will be released to their parents.
"If it's determined that criminal charges are warranted, that would be handled through the juvenile justice system," Green said.