SALINE COUNTY - Three people are in custody after a traffic stop in Saline County. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A reported in a tweet that a trooper stopped a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on Interstate 70, at the 79 mile marker.

The trooper found probable cause to search the car and found 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash and a firearm, the tweet said.

Three people are in custody following the stop. 

