SALINE COUNTY - Three people are in custody after a traffic stop in Saline County.
On 4/5/21, a trooper stopped a 🚗(Jetta) for a traffic violation on I-70 (EB) at the 79 mile marker in Saline Co. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed approx. 88 lbs of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, & a firearm. Three people are in custody.#qualitywork #MSHP pic.twitter.com/DUq1TpAy1u— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 6, 2021
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A reported in a tweet that a trooper stopped a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on Interstate 70, at the 79 mile marker.
The trooper found probable cause to search the car and found 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash and a firearm, the tweet said.
Three people are in custody following the stop.