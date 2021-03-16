MORGAN COUNTY -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F conducted a high visibility operation aimed at creating safer driving habits along Missouri Route 52 on Tuesday.
In a tweet, MSHP Troop F said it would have a large presence along Route 52.
In an effort to reduce traffic crashes, State Troopers will be conducting a high visibility operation targeting hazardous moving violations tomorrow. If you travel on MO 52 and it seems like we are everywhere, now you know why.#BuckleUpPhoneDown #MorganCounty pic.twitter.com/ZJQlM8mTMN— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 15, 2021
Corporal Kyle Green with Troop F said the goal is to saturate areas which may not usually have a ton of reinforcement to encourage people to drive safer and slow down.
“They just go in there and try to saturate that area for a few hours to try to make a difference,” Green said. “So then they almost like expect that and then drive more safely.”
The focus area of the operation ranged from Barnett to the Benton County line of Route 52. Green said the goal is not to hand out citations to everyone.
“The ultimate goal is to change people's driving habits, to make it safer for everybody else out there,” Green said.
He said the operation lasted for a few hours Tuesday morning, and the data from the operation won't be available for a few days.