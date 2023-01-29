BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F are investigating two separate accidents causing roads to be blocked.
US 50 is blocked at Lipton Road in Morgan County.
US 63 is blocked near Route JJ in Osage County.
