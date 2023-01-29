BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F are investigating two separate accidents causing roads to be blocked. 

US 50 is blocked at Lipton Road in Morgan County. 

US 63 is blocked near Route JJ in Osage County. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get them. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you