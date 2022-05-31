MISSOURI − For the Memorial Day weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F reported zero fatalities on its roadways and waterways.
The counting period runs May 27 at 6 p.m. through May 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Though no fatalities were reported, Troop F investigated 29 vehicle crashes that included 10 injuries. There were also 13 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and five drug arrests.
Thirteen boat crashes were reported in the Troop F region, with nine injuries and two boating-while-intoxicated arrests. According to the patrol's website, all of the crashes happened on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Troop F Memorial Day weekend counting period for May 27th - 30th:29-Vehicle Crashes10-Injured13-DWI Arrests5-Drug Arrests13-Boat Crashes9-Injured2-BWI Arrests pic.twitter.com/RAt8K3QoLo— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 31, 2022
Throughout the state of Missouri, troopers investigated 304 total crashes, including 115 injuries and nine fatalities, according to a news release. Two additional traffic fatalities were investigated by the Aurora/Marionville Police Department and the Florissant Police Department.
There were 21 DWI arrests and 79 drug arrests over the long weekend, MSHP said.
On Missouri's waterways, there were 19 crashes. Thirteen of those were injury crashes and one drowning on the Elk River in Neosho.
Traffic and water crashes were up in the state compared to last year's 258 and 12, respectively.