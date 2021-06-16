LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire in the Sunrise Beach area on Tuesday left six people injured.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Cpl. Kyle Green says the explosion occurred around 1:45 p.m. near the 10.5 mile marker at the Malachai Point Cove.
There were six people on board and all sustained burn injuries. Two were airlifted to the University Hospital in Columbia according to the MSHP boat incident report.
All passengers are from Nebraska.
Many locals were unaware of the accident.
On Wednesday, Cpl. Green said it was a different visual than the previous boat fire from June 12, which has the highway patrol now classifying the incident as a boat fire rather than a boat explosion.
“It wasn’t like the previous boat fire that we had, you know, there’s 15 foot flames and everything else and that kinda meets people’s expectations of what they think of a boat fire, boat explosion.”
A photo from NBC affiliate KY3 shows the boat had little damage once pulled out of the water.
MSHP is still unsure of what exactly caused the fire, but it was fuel related.
“In terms of what actually caused it, that may take awhile to kind of figure out exactly whether it was a mechanical issue, whether there was any human error involvement that contributed to it or whether it was a fluke incident.”