COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association has brought back the annual State Music Festival to Columbia this weekend.
High school students from all around the state came to MU's campus Thursday to perform for judges whether by instrument or by voice.
MSHSAA said 356 schools will be represented with a total of 3,606 performances scheduled for the festival.
It's estimated that 7,000 to 8,000 participants will have performed by the weekend's end.
Woodwinds, brass, percussion, piano, strings and vocals will all be deemed with a gold, silver or bronze ranking from one of 24 judges. Those who qualified for the state-level festival received an exemplary rating at the district level.
Daniel Posmith, a senior from Cole Camp R-1 School District, performed a piece by Mozart for his solo.
"I have really sweaty hands. My hands just kind of fell off the keys in there, but overall I think I did all right," Posmith said.
The assistant executive director for MSHSAA, Davine Davis, is in her 18th year coordinating the State Music Festival. She said this is the first time the festival has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"2019 was the last time we were here in person," Davis said. "In 2020, in the month of March, everything gets shut down. So first year back to in person, and everybody's very excited."
This is the first year that the festival has been able to use the Sinquefield Music Center since its construction in early 2020. The building has been used for the percussion competitions, where students can also store their large drums to avoid transport.
The Sinquefield Music Center, along with Tate Hall, the Fine Arts building and Memorial Union have provided performance rooms for competitors.
One judge, Arch Hill, traveled from Nebraska to Missouri to provide critiques for French horns, trumpets and mixed brass group ratings. Hill said the students are the best part of the whole festival.
"I love working with the kids," Hill said. "I love teaching. And then you hear the kids playing and how much they've improved and what they can do is just sometimes flat out amazing. Some of them really, really play well."
Lowry Mall on MU's campus is serving as the central location for spectators and musicians in between performances.