COLUMBIA — A Missouri State Teachers Association survey found that almost 94% of teachers are against state standardized testing this spring.
Over 6,000 teachers responded to the survey, which also covered the topics of stress and burnout.
MSTA Executive Director Bruce Moe said the pandemic has placed additional strain on teachers and students, which can affect testing outcomes.
"It's not opposition to standardized testing, per se. It's opposition to testing this year," Moe said.
The Missouri Assessment Program or MAP Test is used by the state to hold schools accountable and provide accreditation.
The Missouri School Board voted in December to carry on with standardized testing, but the tests will not be subject to state and federal accountability standards.
Suspending the tests would require a federal waiver because the testing is mandated by the federal government.
Two Mile Prairie Elementary School teacher and MSTA member Jessica Tierney said she was not surprised to see so many teachers against the standardized testing.
"When we had our [MSTA] convention this fall, this topic of conversation took up about an hour and a half and typically we do not spend that amount of time discussing a specific issue," Tierney said.
The survey also found that 96.1% of teachers would rather use class time to provide more instructional time instead of testing.
Tierney said she wants to use the time allocated for testing to fill in the gaps in areas where students missed out on learning opportunities.
Without the accountability standards in place for test results, Tierney said it does not make sense to still proctor the tests.
"If we're not tying anything to it, I don't know why we need to put kids through the stress of it," Tierney said.
Moe says it's more than just the testing itself that consumes time in the classroom.
"There's the actual time to take the test and then there's the time devoted to prepping for the test," Moe said. "We're really talking about weeks, not days or hours."
The survey also asked teachers about their stress levels compared to last year.
Eighty percent of teachers reported a "significant increase" in stress while only 2.9% reported no changes to their stress levels.
The survey also found that 57.3% of teachers have considered leaving the teaching profession.