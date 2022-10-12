COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions.

The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

This year, the parade will feature a new sensory-friendly viewing area along the route, located at Fifth Street, between Broadway and Cherry Streets. Floats, marching bands and community groups will lower their noise levels and turn off bright lights when they walk by the area.

Other university homecoming events can be found below:

Homecoming Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 10 to Thursday, Oct. 13, Hearnes Center

Dome Lighting Ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Traditions Plaza

Homecoming Talent Competition, Monday, Oct. 17 to Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Jesse Auditorium

Campus Decorations Friday, Oct. 21, 6:30 – 9 p.m., Greek Town, between Rollins Street and Kentucky Boulevard near campus

Homecoming Spirit Rally, Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., Traditions Plaza

For more information on this year's homecoming celebrations, visit the Mizzou Alumni Association's website.