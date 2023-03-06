MU aims to support farmers, improve farmland across U.S. with $10 million grant

COLUMBIA - MU will use a $10 million grant to support farmers and improve agriculture practices during severe weather and a warming climate.
The grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will help the university double the acreage of cover crops in the U.S. by 2030 by improving seed production, according to a news release from MU.
Cover crops are plants that protect and improve soil when other crops are not being grown and can help reduce erosion, improve soil health, smother weeds, control pests and diseases, and improve biodiversity.
“It was really pivotal to get this funding because one of the biggest factors that could limit future growth in acres of cover crops is having an adequate seed supply,” Rob Myers, the director of MU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and leader of the grant project, said. “We also really need improved varieties that are well adapted to different regions, soil types and cropping systems, so that farmers can get maximum benefit from the cover crops they are using.”
According to the release, the $10 million grant is the largest grant MU has earned from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Myers recently earned a $25 million grant — the largest federal grant ever awarded to an MU faculty member — to help Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices.
The grant project involves collaboration among 14 MU faculty, 38 scientists from across the country, 17 states, 12 universities, three seed companies, the American Seed Trade Association, three USDA Agricultural Research Service locations and three USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Plant Materials Centers, according to the release.
“It’s exciting to see scientists from so many disciplines at MU collaborating with colleagues across the country on groundbreaking research,” Mun Choi, UM System president, said. “By bringing together animal scientists, crop scientists, soil scientists and agricultural economists, we can discover more effective solutions that will be transformational for farmers, Missourians and Americans nationwide. This project will add economic value to farms while our researchers work to preserve the soil that is so critical for future food growth.”
Myers' team also plans to educate farmers about new varieties of cover crops and which types are best suited for various regions of the country.
“Whether it’s cover crops or other plants, we tend to just notice the part of the plant we can see above the ground, but the roots below the ground are equally important," Myers said. "One challenge is that we currently don’t know a lot about how different varieties of cover crops perform with the growth of the roots because we can’t see it."
Myers grew up on an Illinois farm that uses cover crops and said the project could have a massive impact on farmland across the U.S.