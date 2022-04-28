COLUMBIA − Police are at the scene of a shots fired incident at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to an MU Alert.
The alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said CPD reported shots fired at/near Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard.
MU Alert: CPD reports shots fired at/near Highway 63/Stadium Blvd. Stay away from area. No additional alerts will be provided unless the threat impacts campus.— MU Alert (@MUalert) April 28, 2022
At least a dozen police vehicles are at The Domain apartment complex, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene.
A resident said they heard between five and 10 shots.
There were no known injuries as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said in an email to the Missourian.
BREAKING: At least a dozen cop cars are responding to a shots fired incident at the Domain Apartments near Stadium Blvd and Highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ulxCgFgOSm— Matt Paszkiewicz (@MattPasz2000) April 28, 2022
