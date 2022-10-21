COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming 2022 is just one day away and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate.
Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
"Before I moved back here it was always a feeling of, 'Oh I'm coming home,'" Cook said. "Now it is home."
Cook said he met his wife Kathy at MU which is a huge reason he calls it home.
Cook said Kathy would always hand out stuffed tigers during homecoming tailgates. When Kathy died from cancer four years ago, Cook decided to carry on the tradition.
"It's my one job that I have left to do," Cook said.
He said when Kathy was on hospice during her last weeks, she asked who would keep handing out the stuffed tigers to the kids. Cook said he always would.
Both Cook and another alumni, Lauren Arnold, who graduated with her bachelor's in 2017 and from the MU Medical School in 2022, gave tips for how to make the most out of the big day.
"Go watch the parade and the night before, check out house decks out in Greektown," Cook said.
Arnold said tailgating is another tradition.
"I would definitely come early," Arnold said. "Always bring food, drinks, it's easier to make friends that way."
Both Cook and Arnold said to be careful with parking since that is always a hassle during Homecoming weekend.
"I think in Greektown there's some parking where you can pay $30 and some garages like Hitt Street should always have some paid parking," Arnold said.
You can catch Cook out in Lot B tailgating and handing out stuffed tigers on Saturday.
"No matter how bad the game or weather is, a little kid is going to get a tiger that they can take home," he said. "Maybe they'll remember it and think fondly of Mizzou, maybe that will get them to come back here as a student."
Cook said doing this keeps Kathy's memory alive and he is more than happy to do it every year.
The 2022 Homecoming parade will kickoff Saturday morning at 9 and the Homecoming football game starts at 3 p.m. If you would like to see the parade route, visit the Mizzou Alumni Association website.