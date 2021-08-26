COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and MoDOT are teaming up to test a new asphalt mixture as part of the Stadium Boulevard repaving project.
The asphalt is made of recycled plastic materials, an idea that Dr. Bill Buttlar flirted with for years.
"One of the first recylants we looked at was roof shingles and that was about 15 years ago," Buttlar said. "We've looked at rubber for the past five years, and now waste plastic is the hot topic of the last two years."
The idea for using plastic materials for asphalt had been ongoing for years as just that, an idea. But when Dow CEO and MU alumni Jim Fitterling toured the Asphalt Innovation Lab, the potential of the project caught his interest.
The new mixture will make its debut on a 2-mile stretch of road on Stadium Boulevard, between College Avenue and Highway 63. For the crews laying down the new asphalt, the process is the same and no extra machinery is needed.
"We've injected it with other materials that are similar in weight," Buttlar said. "So we had a very good feeling that this would just work with existing equipment."
MoDot resident engineer Jen Harper said partnerships between MoDOT and schools is a great situation for both sides.
"It's really kind of a win-win for us," Harper said. "We're hoping we're going to get a better product and we're doing something that's great for the environment so we're very excited for this. It's something we've been looking forward to for a long time now."
According to Buttlar and MoDOT, the stretch of road averages 36,000 cars per day. Researchers will monitor the road for a full year to see how it holds up during all four seasons.
The road is expected to last for 10 to 12 years before needed to be repaved again.