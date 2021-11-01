COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System President Mun Choi announced the launch of MizzouForward Monday during an MU faculty meeting.
MizzouForward was described in a news release as "a comprehensive strategy with the goal of enhancing research and education missions." MU expects the transformation of the university to take 10 years.
Choi plans to do this with a $1.5 billion investment. According to the release, this is the largest investment of its kind at MU.
Choi said the grand opening of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building embodies the spirit of MizzouForward. He said NextGen "is just the beginning."
He also announced MizzouForward will use new and existing resources to recruit 150 new tenured or tenure-track faculty and 150 new staff to support the plan's research mission.
The investment money will go toward building and upgrading research facilities, increasing student support, raising salaries of faculty and staff and more.
Some sources of investments of MizzouForward are reallocations of current resources. Other sources are expected to be realized as the strategy moves forward. Some funding sources include:
- $100 million from the state to support the NextGen Precision Health initiative. Recently, the state added $10 million to the annual core appropriation for the University of Missouri. To date, the state has provided $27 million for this effort.
- $100 million from industry partners due to increasing license revenue of MU innovations.
- $300 million from tuition revenue. This revenue would be focused on areas that provide additional research and educational opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students.
- $50 million from federal support through Veterans Administration partnership.
- $100 million from university donors who support research philanthropy.
- $250 million from MU Health Care.