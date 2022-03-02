COLUMBIA - MU announced the creation of the Missouri Water Center on Monday.
The center combines two existing centers, the Missouri Water Research Center and the Center for Watershed and Management and Water Quality.
The goal is to extend previous work the College of Engineering has done though the Missouri Water Research Center
Baolin Deng, the Co-Director of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said he hopes the collaboration between faculty and students will help continue research to combat issues of flooding and drought.
"If we could really fully integrate, to have this unified center, we'll be able to do much, much more to address many issues such as flood, drought, or water resources, water quality issues," Deng said.
Deng also hopes the centers help farmers affected by flooding.
With two major river systems in Missouri, seasonal flooding leaves the possibility of ruining an entire season of crops.
Research will show where the flood is, how big it will be, and where it will end up. The centers will also partner with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources which will provide the research and models to help predict those floods.
"If we know that a flood is coming, when we have this high water there, probably we could have some emergency response [for the flood]," Deng said. "In the long run, if we could predict that six months down the road, we could potentially have some weather conditions that weren't helpful for certain kinds of crops then we can predict that as well."
The research would also help with predicting drought possibilities.
“The creation of one water center at the University of Missouri will complement state efforts, such as Governor Parson’s newly announced Missouri Hydrology Information Center,” Department of Natural Resources Director and advisory committee member Dru Buntin said in a release from MU. “This will build upon the existing strong partnership between MU and state government in solving the water management challenges most relevant to Missourians.”
Deng said many students and faculty are excited about the opportunity to work together on the project.
"People are really excited about this new center, just coming together among the faculty among the stakeholders among the state agencies, we should be able to do a lot," Deng said. "I particularly like to emphasize that the faculties here have this very complementary expertise."