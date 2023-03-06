MU announces new institute of fisheries, wetlands, and aquatic systems

COLUMBIA — A new institute will open in MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) in the near future.
Through a new public-private partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), MU announced the launch Monday of its new Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems.
The joint announcement took place at the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area and included speakers like Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of CAFNR; Sara Parker Pauley, director of the MDC; and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
MCHF gifted $1.7 million to CAFNR to establish the institution. The gift comes from an anticipated $30 million endowment held by MCHF to help hire the institution's director and two assistant directors.
MU says the new public-private partnership is a great benefit to the entire state of Missouri.
“The research and work done by MU is essential for the health and wellbeing of Missourians and this institute will help preserve a rich and vibrant environment and water systems for generations to come," Michael Williams, chair of the UM System Board of Curators, said.
In a news release, MU said the new institute will:
- Provide future generations access to coursework focused on fisheries, wetlands and aquatic systems with an emphasis on research, academics and service,
- Build regional and national partnerships to collaboratively address water issues,
- Conduct key, cutting-edge interdisciplinary research,
- Develop and support public policy,
- Communicate knowledge gained through an array of platforms, and
- Build a pipeline of talent to benefit conservation agencies and organizations across the country.
The partnership will provide educational opportunities for students looking to join the workforce, including internships, cooperative educational experiences, and graduate assistantships.
“Through this valuable partnership, our students will have access to real-world educational opportunities that will greatly enhance their learning and overall experience during their time with us,” Daubert said. “These kinds of educational experiences make our graduates stand out from the crowd in the workforce, and we are proud of the role we can play in conserving aquatic systems in Missouri and beyond for future generations.”
Eric Kurzejeski, a program director at MU's School of Natural Resources and former outreach programs chief at MDC, has been named interim director of the institute until a permanent director has been appointed.