MU announces new NextGen initiative, plans to build new research reactor

COLUMBIA - MU announced plans Thursday to build a new, bigger research reactor to facilitate production of medical isotopes and help with cancer research.
According to a news release, the project will build on the work already done over the years by the MU Research Reactor (MURR) and will be called "NextGen MURR."
MURR has been producing medical isotopes like molybdenum-99 and yttrium-90, among others, which help in the treatment and study of various types of cancer.
“The work that we do at MURR saves and improves thousands of lives each and every day,” UM System President Mun Choi said in the news release. “NextGen MURR will produce advanced cancer medicines for the next 75 years and solidify the University of Missouri’s position as the most important resource for medical isotopes in the United States.”
The first step in the process will happen in April, the release said, and will involve requests from qualified parties for preliminary designs and partnerships.
MURR started operating in 1966.
“Medical isotopes are critical national resources, and we must secure our domestic supply to treat patients in Missouri and in the United States," interim MURR director Matt Sanford said in the release. "Given the short half-lives (or effectiveness, due to rapid decay) of the medical isotopes, the central location of Missouri in the United States will ensure rapid deployment to patients, no matter where they live."