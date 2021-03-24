COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is asking all staff and faculty to return to in-person work by May 17, if employees have not done so already.
Faculty who are on 9-month appointments without summer work should plan to return to in-person work in August.
University officials sent out the announcement in an e-mail on Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes as all higher education staff and employees, including student employees, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29. Higher education staff and employees are included in Phase 2 of Missouri's vaccine plan.
With the return of in-person work, social distancing and mask wearing will continue to be required under the public health guidelines. Employees are encouraged to socially distance work spaces and can reach out to campus facilities for arrangements.
The University also stated in the email some COVID-19 work provisions may continue in the upcoming year. Supervisors can still implement flexible work hours and telecommunication for daily work activities.