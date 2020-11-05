MU Awards More than $200,000 to Medical Discoveries

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri’s Coulter Biomedical Accelerator Program awarded three grants, totaling $215,246, to help promising medical discoveries make the transition from laboratory research to commercial investment and use in direct patient care.
The program’s ninth annual awards ceremony took place virtually this year because of COVID-19.
“The Coulter Biomedical Accelerator Program brings this expertise together with the goal of delivering practical solutions to pressing medical problems affecting our state, nation and the world," Mark McIntosh, MU's Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development, said.
MU is one of only 15 academic institutions in the country and the only university in Missouri offering a Coulter Program.
A key premise of the program is to bring engineers and clinicians together to develop solutions to unmet medical needs.
MU’s Coulter Program provides annual awards to researchers whose projects meet a well-defined health care need and demonstrate business potential.
The projects are reviewed by a committee that includes entrepreneurs, industry experts, accomplished researchers and investors.
“It is an honor to be a part of a program built on interdisciplinary partnership that is making a significant impact on health care and entrepreneurship in mid-Missouri,” Sheila Grant, PhD, principal investigator for the Coulter Program, said.
The 2020 Coulter Program awards were given to three teams with a total of six researchers.
Click here to learn more about the Coulter Program.