COLUMBIA - Fifteen pin oak trees on MU's Francis Quadrangle began getting cut down on Wednesday.
Last week, MU said the big oaks would be cut down starting May 18 through June. 3. An MU spokesperson said the trees were rotting from the inside out. They will be replaced by white oaks later this summer.
Landscapers began cutting the first tree down on Wednesday morning, and many people gathered to express their opinions.
Drake Meyer, a recent MU graduate, said he is sad to see the trees go.
"It's bittersweet," Meyer said. "It's one of those things that it's sad to see them go, because they've been here for so long, but knowing that trees have come to the end of their useful life and potential liabilities from limbs falling, it's time to kind of start the next generation of trees."
Meyer also said he thinks the university has done a good job of planning for the white oaks to be planted.
The start of the trees being cut down also brought along some peaceful protestors. Two people brought signs against the removal of the big oaks.
Jeff Stack, one of the protestors, said the university is making a mistake.
"It's absurd. It's obscene," Stack said. "It shouldn't be done."
The university has plans to plant white oaks this summer, once all 15 pin oaks are removed.
Stack said he wishes the university would take out a few of the dying oaks each year, instead of all at once.
"Yea, cut off the dead branches please," Stack said. "I don't want any branches to fall on anybody, but this is irresponsible."
Stack also said he thinks the university is not thinking this plan through.
"This is supposed to be an institution of higher learning, not of higher ignorance, but that's what we're doing," Stack said. "This is the epitome of ignorance."
Laurie Wern, another peaceful protester, said the university is breaking standard for stewardship of the environment.
"To me this shows a disregard for that mission statement," Wern said.
Wern said she spent a lot of time by the trees on Francis Quadrangle during the pandemic. She said it is a disruption to the botanical garden that is a part of the university's campus.
"I'm really sad on this day," Wern said. "It's sad that we have so little respect for our environment."
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, only one tree had been started to be cut down.
Stack said there will be a vigil on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. on the quad to commemorate the loss of the trees, along with the nine buildings that are being demolished this summer on MU's campus.