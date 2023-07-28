COLUMBIA − A Black Studies professor at MU provided educational insight on a controversial new social studies curriculum going into effect this fall in Florida. The new curriculum, implemented in sixth through eighth grade, includes a lesson that some say diminishes the experience of enslaved people.
Under the "African American History Strand" in Florida's new social studies curriculum, it states a benchmark clarification: "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
Willie Mack, an MU assistant professor of Black Studies, has studied 20th century United States history with an emphasis on race, class, and the carceral state, relating to the nature of prisons, for over nine years.
He believes that politicizing curriculum is harmful to everybody, regardless of where they come from.
"When they start politicizing curriculum, it harms us all," Mack said. "Because what it does is it takes away our ability to think and to learn and to grow. The point of education is to think, to grow, to develop, to debate, to discuss. One of the things we're not doing enough is discussing."
He mentioned the revision of history in the past.
"They're trying to ignore a very difficult, very violent period of our history and say it wasn't that bad," he said, referring to the "benefits that came with slavery."
"Slavery was an oppressive, violent, dangerous institution. Its legacy is still felt today, not just in terms of mental and psychological trauma," Mack said. "We still see economic segregation, racial violence, we still see even housing, racial segregation in certain communities as well."
Mack emphasized a focus on the argument of how important it is to move away from politicization in the curriculum.
"In terms of this discussion of de-funding diversity, equity and inclusion, again, that affects everyone, not just Black people," Mack said.
Mack shared that he was able to go back to school through an inclusion program as such.
His cohort, which included rural-living white students, international students, first-generation students, Latinx students, queer students and students with disabilities, fostered discussions that had different perspectives.
"This opens us up to be able to interact with each other, because we can't interact with each other when we keep it limited, and try to control how people think and how people see things," he said. "I think that's the most dangerous aspect of this whole situation, is how dangerous it is if we allow it to continue to happen."
Mack shared some books to consider reading, including Keeanga-Yamhatta Taylor's "#BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation," James Baldwin's "The Fire Next Time," and Angela Davis' "Are Prisons Obsolete?"