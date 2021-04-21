COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Chabad gathered at Speaker's Circle Wednesday to host a Holocaust memorial book fair.
The Warsaw Jewish Ghetto uprising against the Nazis occurred on the evening of the Jewish Passover in April of 1943. April is the month when many Holocaust memorial events take place.
The group came together on Wednesday to give away 100 free books depicting the stories of many different Holocaust survivors.
"The books we have selected tell the stories of people who chose to remain moral during horrific circumstances," MU Chabad volunteer Daniel Swindell said. "With these memoirs, we hope to inspire students to develop tolerance to people who are different, to do acts of kindness and love, and to rise to their highest ethical potential."
While free reading material is a nice gesture, the group's members hope the books make a lasting impact on the readers.
"The most important thing we have to realize is the value of life and that when you devalue life what can happen," Chabad Jewish Center Director Rabbi Avraham Lapine said. "It doesn't matter what their religion is, what their race is, what their creed is, what their color is, it doesn't matter because what we have to realize is that every person has a soul and we need to value them."
As the group handed out books, they reminded students, staff and others around Speaker's Circle on MU's campus of one thing.
"You might assume that if you're going to read a Holocaust memoir that it might cause you to feel depressed," Swindell said. "I have found that the opposite is true, every Holocaust survivor is actually a hero. They had to do something courageous to survive and you'll find that when you read these stories that you actually become inspired by what these people lived through."
The group plans to bring Holocaust speakers to the MU campus sometime next semester.