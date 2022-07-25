COLUMBIA - After months of gas prices skyrocketing, people in Mid-Missouri and around the nation are finally seeing prices at the pump decline.
The current national average for gas is currently sitting at $4.36, according to AAA. This is a much lower number than a little over a month ago, when the national average hit a record high of $5.02.
Missouri currently posts a state-wide average 34 cents below the national average at $4.03, while Boone County's average is slightly more expensive at $4.18.
Martha Steffens, the Chair in Business and Financial Journalism University of Missouri, detailed that the decline in gas prices is due to a few different factors.
One of the reasons Steffens explained is more supply for gas.
“The high commodity prices actually spurred a lot of production,” Steffens said, “and having more supply actually lowers prices.”
Another reason for the lower prices came from the consumers getting gas, or rather, consumers finding ways to not buy gas for their vehicles.
“People adjusted. They started to carpool, they started to take more public transportation, walk, and work remotely,” Steffens said. “In other words, we've seen a lot of effort to lower the demand side.”
The type of gasoline used by consumers also contributed to high prices earlier in the summer.
"It's a more expensive blend, in order to keep gas from evaporating in this really hot kind of season," Steffens said.
Over the course of the summer, demand has been high thanks to consumers traveling frequently. Gas prices are expected to continue to decline with the summer travel season winding down.