COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week by announcing a $1 million contribution from MU alumnus Gary J. Coles and Patricia McIntosh Coles to the MU College of Education.
The gift will establish scholarships for MU students preparing to become elementary school teachers.
"We are extremely grateful for the Coles entrusting the MU College of Education with their legacy and generously expressing their love of education by assisting generations of future teachers," Erica Lembke, interim dean of the college, said. "Their passion for education really shines through and their commitment to our college will support our students both now and in the future."
Patricia Coles is a longtime school teacher and administrator, including several years of teaching at Columbia Public Schools in the 1980s. She served as director of Columbia Public School's Title 1 reading program and founded their Title 1 math program. Title 1 is part of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 19655, which aims to close the achievement gap between low-income and other students.
"Investing in education is investing in our future," Patricia said. "The students teachers we have at the University of Missouri are going to be teaching children of the future and we want to give them any kind of help that we can."
Shelby Johnson, a junior from Parker, Colorado, is studying elementary education. She is the first scholarship recipient from the Coles' gift.
Johnson said she found out two weeks ago that she received the scholarship.
She said she received inspiration to join the profession from her first grade teacher, and since then, she's always dreamt of becoming an educator.
"I'm honored to receive this scholarship, because it's going to help me out a lot," Johnson said. "I'm getting to fulfill my dreams as an educator."
Johnson says with her having to pay her tuition, this gift reduces a lot of financial stress and worries of additional student loan debt.
Gary Coles graduated from MU in 1981 with a master's degree from the MU Trulaske College of Business and later returned to MU to teach classes in the MBA program.
"Education is the stem from which everything else grows," Gary said. "What we want to be able to do with our legacy is to ensure that students who may be interested in pursing education don't feel discouraged due to potential financial barriers."
Johnson says she will receive $5,000 for the next school year.