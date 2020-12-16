COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's College of Engineering is getting nearly $3 million from an alumna to help student fellowship and faculty.
Sharon L. Langenbeck donated $2.85 million to create an endowed chair and endowed fellowship in mechanical and aerospace engineering, according to a news release.
“This gift celebrates the future of Mizzou’s academic excellence, and we’re grateful to Sharon Langenbeck for her generosity,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in the release. “Our students and faculty are helping solve the world’s toughest problems. With her gift, future generations will be able to follow in Sharon’s footsteps.”
Langenbeck, a St. Louis-area native, got her bachelor's and master's degrees from MU. According to the release, in 1979 Langenbeck became the first woman to graduate from the College of Engineering with a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering. She spent her entire career in the aerospace industry, including 17 years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she retired in 2008.
“I was an Amelia Earhart fellow at Mizzou, which is a fellowship program through Zonta International for women pursuing doctorates in aerospace engineering or space sciences,” Langenbeck said in the release. “That fellowship helped launch my career in aerospace engineering, and I am fortunate to have spent my entire career in the industry. I want Mizzou to continue fostering opportunities for all students, especially young women, to launch their mechanical and aerospace careers through a Mizzou education.”