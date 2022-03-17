COLUMBIA — The 119th annual Engineers' Week is underway at the University of Missouri, and various research groups and organizations will host lab exhibits at Lafferre Hall on Thursday.
The College of Engineering plans to host about 400 Missouri middle and high school students from over a dozen school districts. Participating schools include Battle High School, Douglass High School, Sacred Heart School, Blair Oaks High School, Carrolton High School, Macon Middle School, Bunceton Schools, Lebanon High School, Leeton R-X, Grand River Technical School, Liberty High School, and Houston R-I Middle School.
Kate Sherard, a sophomore mechanical engineering major at MU, said it's an opportunity for prospective students to see what their futures could hold, should they choose to pursue a future in STEM.
"Research can be kind of private sometimes and not really shown off to your peers," Sherard said. "So it's just good publicity for the college and a way for us to show what it is we're doing and all the stuff you can do if you'd be an engineer."
Nine different exhibits will be on display at Lafferre Hall, including presentations from Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering researchers, Mizzou Racing teams, Omega Chi Epsilon and other groups within the College.
"We have engineering organizations and people in the college who wanted to share their research, volunteering their time," Sherard said. "Some of them are in their labs at Lafferre, and some of them are just going to have a table set up."
Lab exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lafferre Hall. While tours are reserved for students, exhibits are open to the general public.
Engineers' Week at MU began in 1903, when a group of engineering students revealed St. Patrick's work as an architect in the 5th century.
"I officially can't say anything to the validity of it, other than it's 100 percent true," Sherard said.
E-Week also includes other events, including a knighting ceremony held on Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. at Shamrock Plaza, the Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture featuring DuPont Customer Satisfaction and Quality Lead Linda Wibbenmeyer, an MU alumna.