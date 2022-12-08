COLUMBIA - MU held its second Deck the Columns event Thursday night. Due to inclement weather, instead of lighting up the columns outside, the university lit up the columns on the inside of Jesse Hall.
All students, faculty, and staff were invited to be a part of the newly-founded tradition, enjoying cookies, hot cocoa, and live music from the university’s band.
Even in the inclement weather, Tiger Pantry hosted a donation drive at the event. Guests had the option of bringing in donations or giving money to the organization, which would go to providing meals for families.
“With events like, we are really trying to get our name out there and make sure the community knows that we are here to help if they need it. So in that regard, this event has always been successful for us," Matt Brown, executive director of Tiger Pantry.
While Tiger Pantry’s main goal is to inform Columbia of what they do, the Deck the Columns event did not disappoint.
“We've definitely gotten our name out there this year, help people know that this resource is there," Brown said. "But we've also got a surprising amount of donations this year as well, which has been just icing on the cake.”
The Deck the Columns event also invited Mizzou’s robotic team, which showed off their robotic dogs inside of Jesse Hall. Children and families also got to take pictures with Truman the Tiger.