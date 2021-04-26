COLUMBIA - In the midst of the pandemic, research to fight against other health issues like cancer is still happening on the University of Missouri's campus.
"What I'm doing right now isn't going to save somebody's life tomorrow, but it's something that's going to be built upon and could save somebody years from now," graduate researcher Allie Bogner said. "Just knowing that I had a hand in helping to create something that could become a therapy for cancer is really exciting."
Cancer cells don't stop growing when there are enough cells made. The continued growth causes a tumor. The MU researchers' goal is to decrease or stop the extra growth of cells.
MU researchers are focusing on one of cancer’s important traits — its ability to spread rapidly and rampantly — to stop the disease in its tracks. One enzyme, known as PYCR1, plays a role in the spread of cancer cells. Until now, no molecular compound had been proven to shut down PYCR1.
"That's what we do with proteins. We try to inhibit them, we try to slow down their activity and try to slow down that cancer or stop it completely," Bogner said.
John Tanner, a professor of biochemistry at MU, and his team have demonstrated for the first time a compound that effectively restrains PYCR1.
The list of compounds were then sent to cancer researcher Sarah-Maria Fendt, at KU Leuven in Belgium. Graduate student Anke Vandekeere did extra tests to confirm the compounds’ effectiveness against breast cancer cells.
"It is very satisfying to see that this basic research leads to something that could actually be a therapeutic and really could help people," Dr. Tanner said.
Dr. Tanner and his collaborator Donald Becker at the University of Nebraska were given a $700,000 grant to do more research.