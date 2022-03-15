COLUMBIA - As of Tuesday, the average price of regular gas in Missouri is $3.830 a gallon.
A barrel of oil is traded at roughly $107, while gasoline is at $4.316 on average in the United States, AAA reports.
Murphy USA gas station in Boonville provides unleaded gas for even cheaper than the state average, at $3.75 a gallon.
Russia invading Ukraine has partaken in the increase of oil prices within the United States, according to a professor of business journalism and a co-professor of economics at the University of Missouri.
"There are concerns about the supply of oil because Russia is a number two oil exporter, not necessarily to the United States, but in Europe and other countries," Marty Steffens said. "When you saw kind of a carbon supply, you know, not only were we worried about oil being able to get out of Russia, but the fact that Western countries started banning Russian oil."
The invasion in Ukraine is the first reason that oil went up, according to Steffens.
"This is really a supply and demand issue, you're gonna see, analysts are worried or buyers of oil are worried that there's gonna be less demand for oil and gasoline because of the closures in China," Steffens said.
China continues to be the number one importer of oil.
"The reason that oil prices crashed today and gasoline prices went down a little bit is because the demand from China is going to be lower to the fact that they are closing off a lot of cities because of the COVID omicron variant," Steffens said. "So the price of oil went up when we had supply concerns and now it's coming down quite a bit when we're having demand concerns."
Steffens said the possible reasons for gasoline fluctuation include the following:
- Rise in crude oil, rise in cost of gasoline
- Demand of gasoline/ changing demand
- Weather in particular areas
- Supply and demand issue
- COVID-19
- Russia/Ukraine invasion
Steffens said omicron sweeping through Chinese cities has caused a demand decrease, and the Russia invasion of Ukraine has caused the slowing of the global economy.
There continues to be both supply and demand reasons why the nation is seeing a decline now in the price of oil.
"With oil prices falling back to about 120 something to 130 a barrel to less than 100, that's a 25 to 30% decrease in the price of oil," Steffens said. "We're going to see, at least in the near term, prices slowly recede."
Some reasons as to why gasoline prices differ in urban areas compared to rural areas, are the real estate available and the reduction in pollution, Steffens said.
The Biden administration recently opened a strategic oil reserve to add more oil into America.
"It's a cold incline. So you're seeing progress on the supply side, and kind of a lessening of demand, and that's going to lower prices overall," Steffens said.