COLUMBIA - As students head to class for the start of the fall semester, the University of Missouri has announced that enrollment has increased from last year.
Preliminary first-day figures show that overall enrollment at MU was 31,121, an increase of almost 1% from last year, a news release from the university said.
Undergraduate enrollment was up more than 1% with 23,533 students. Transfer student enrollment also rose 1.27% from last year.
"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our enrollment numbers show students still recognize the quality education and superior excellence offered here," Kim Humphrey, vice provost for enrollment management, said.
The average ACT score of this year's freshmen class is also up to an average score of 27, according to a news release. This is one of the highest ACT averages on record for MU freshmen. The Missouri average is 20.8, and the national average is 20.7.