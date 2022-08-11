COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is asking local residents to plan for slow traffic and one-way streets on upcoming move-in days.
August 13, 17 and 18 are expected to have slower traffic. Volunteers and MU Police will help direct traffic for incoming MU students and their families to arrive safely.
There will be six, one-way streets that will begin at 8:15 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m.
Virginia Avenue will be one way going north between Lake Street and Rollins Street. Rollins Street will be one way going west between Virginia Avenue and Hitt Street. Hitt Street will be one way going south between Rollins Street and Lake Street.
Kentucky will be one way going west between Tiger Avenue and Curtis Avenue. Fourth Street will be one way going south between Stewart Road and Conley Avenue. Conley Avenue will be one-way going east between Fourth Street and Fourth Street.
Specific move-in maps are available online.