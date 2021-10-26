ASHLAND - MU Extension’s Labor and Workforce Development Program will host a summit on Tuesday to discuss skilled workforce development.
The summit will highlight the work being done by the city of Ashland and its community, the Southern Boone School District and Ranken Technical College.
The city, its community, the school district and the college, along with the Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Commission, are currently in the process of creating a workforce development center.
The Central Missouri Workforce Development Center is being created in hopes of “aligning career paths for adult students, as well as high school students, career paths into careers that are in high demand and also pay really well," according to Superintendent of Southern Boone School District, Chris Felmlee.
Felmlee said the district is happy to be part of the summit.
“We're just excited to show off what we've been doing in the hopes that other communities can replicate what we've done,” Felmlee said.
Mid-Missouri is currently in need for more skilled workers.
“We have many manufacturing businesses, we have many construction businesses that are having a really difficult time attracting quality employees,” Felmlee explained.
With the lack of skilled workers, the development center will work to combat the shortage by providing skillful programs.
“So the whole campus is dedicated to training individuals, training adults, so that they can walk into these great careers,” Felmlee said.
One of the challenges Felmlee said many companies are experiencing is finding skilled workers.
“Finding quality people for the jobs and finding people who are willing to learn the skills necessary for these career paths, that's a huge thing right now, everyone has hiring signs out," Felmlee said. "And so that's a challenge. Also, you know, construction in this day and age of the market is a challenge in of itself with supplies."
Felmlee said most of the jobs have salaries over $50,000, if not closer to $70,00.
This center will train both high school upperclassmen and adult learners technical skills. High school students can begin taking these sources in their junior and senior years.
“So it's a great opportunity for my students to really take advantage of their future and just high paying jobs,” Felmlee said.
Once the center is complete, it will offer courses for information technology, construction trades, manufacturing and nursing.
The project is currently in the design phase. Felmlee said they hope to break ground after the new year. The center will be located off of Highway 63 in Ashland.
The project has received a $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct. They are continuing to raise more funds in order to reach their $3 million goal.
“We are still fundraising and we’re just shy of our $3 million goal,” Felmlee said.
Felmlee said with the summit on Tuesday, he's hopeful other communities will learn from what they have created.
The summit is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Southern Boone Area YMCA in Ashland. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees must register online before the event or people can participate on Zoom. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to speak.