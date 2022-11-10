COLUMBIA − More than two weeks after flyers promoting white supremacy were seen on MU's campus, the MU Faculty Council released a statement condemning racism on campus.
The MU Faculty Council voted to approve the following statement in its meeting Thursday afternoon. The council said the flyers' messages are inconsistent with the university's Inclusive Excellence Framework.
"In late October, flyers promoting white supremacy and white supremacist organizations were again found posted on our campus. The meaning of words is dependent on historical and cultural context. The statements on these fliers cannot be interpreted literally; rather, their meaning is created by the social and cultural backdrop. In the context of anti-racist movements, 'it’s okay to be White' and 'White lives matter' incorrectly convey that White identities are marginalized or oppressed, and are demanding inclusion and diversity. The flyers’ messages are intended to divide and further marginalize the identities who historically and currently are oppressed and marginalized. Moreover, the flyers’ messages are inconsistent with our university’s Inclusive Excellence Framework, which affirms the University of Missouri’s commitment to growing and sustaining a diverse and inclusive learning, living, and working environment.
The Faculty Council denounces the messages communicated by the flyers and expresses compassion and empathy for members of our campus community who are threatened, harmed, or otherwise marginalized by the messages. While posting the flyers may not violate university policies on free speech, it is important to acknowledge that the flyers display messages of hate, which have been associated with a history of racist violence in the U.S. We remind the campus community of the 2020 statement from the chancellors calling us to act with integrity: 'Those who act with integrity have no patience for discrimination, no tolerance for hatred and do not condone an environment that is unsafe for those seeking or administering an education.'"
The council referred back to a 2020 statement from the UM System's four chancellors, which said the system has "no tolerance for discrimination or acts of hate in our community and encourage robust, respectful dialogue."
Ahead of council's statement, UM System President Mun Choi sent a message to the university community and said he has heard from members regarding the campus' culture and safety.
"I would like to reiterate that I strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination," Choi said. "The safety of our community is of paramount importance."
Choi's statement came ahead of the MU Faculty Council's meeting, though he said he stands with the council's call to denounce acts of intolerance on campus.
"I applaud our faculty, students and staff who are reaching out to others, and I hope each of you will join our faculty and staff councils on Nov. 14 to celebrate World Kindness Day," Choi said.
Choi encouraged those who have experienced discrimination or harassment to reach out to the university's Office of Institutional Equity by phone 573-882-3880 or submit an online report.