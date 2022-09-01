COLUMBIA - Elected representatives for MU faculty formally opposed proposed changes to paid time off for UM System employees during a meeting Thursday. The Faculty Council voted 18-2 with three members abstaining.
The vote comes as the UM System Board of Curators is set to vote on the proposed changes next Wednesday. On Monday, dozens of people protested against the proposal in a rally organized by Laborers Local 955, which represents MU employees.
Back in June, the UM System Board of Curators proposed overhauling the paid time off system for faculty and staff by allowing employees to take time off for parental and caregiver leave, which is not currently available.
However, the changes would also eliminate up to 10 days of time off, angering some MU employees.
Council members repeatedly expressed concerns that the changes would drive away MU employees to jobs with better benefits and scare away potential hires
"It seems to, a lot of folks I've talked to, that this is kind of a bad time to make being a staff member at Mizzou less appealing," council member Chuck Munter said.
"This is putting further stress and strain on their [MU employees] ability to get the kind of stability they need," council member Penny Smith-Parris said. "This is a difficult economic time and we don't want to be losing these important support people that we rely so deeply on."
The Faculty Council also discussed a survey that asked MU faculty to judge Mun Choi's work as president of the UM System.
According to council member Graham McCaulley, one of the biggest takeaways from the survey "was a feeling of [faculty] not being listened to."
Choi, who is president of the UM System and chancellor of MU, said in a written statement that he reviewed the survey results and wants to hear from more faculty members.
"After reviewing the results, I am interested in finding ways for my cabinet and I to collect more constructive input on a variety of topics from a broader group of faculty," he said.
UM System Board of Curators Chair Darryl Chatman expressed support for Choi.
"While there is always room to improve and constructive criticism is a valuable tool in that process, the Board fully endorses President Choi’s hard work and tireless dedication to the University of Missouri that have led to significant achievements in research, student success, and engagement. We will continue to work with President Choi and the faculty toward the continued advancement of the University," Chatman said.
Thursday's meeting was supposed to be held in person but it was moved online because of "campus space needs," according to the Faculty Council's website.
The UM System Board of Curators will meet next Wednesday to vote on the proposed PTO changes.