COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri Faculty Council is set to vote Thursday on whether or not to extend the test-option admissions option until 2025.
Students applying for admission were given the option to have their applications reviewed with or without standardized test scores due to limited testing opportunities from the pandemic.
According to university documents, the reasoning behind the proposed extension of the program includes:
- Incoming classes are already asking questions about testing requirements, so a decision is needed quickly,
- Extending the program through the fall 2025 class will provide adequate data to determine the effect on retention and four-year graduation rates,
- Additional data will allow for better-informed admissions decisions and more accurate predictive analytics for academic success.
The documents also say a survey including more than 70 major flagship and land grant universities showed that most institutions are either continuing with test-optional pilots or have decided to remain test-optional permanently.
Jackie Johnson is an ACT tutor in Jefferson City. She said the test-optional program tends to make things complicated for students because they have to decide if they want to submit their scores or not.
“For a lot of schools, even though they say it's test-optional, there are still some competitive scholarships, competitive admission programs based on your ACT score,” Johnson said. “So on paper, it sounds great, you don't have to worry about this high-stakes test when in reality, you probably do need to go ahead and take it.”
She said she recommends all students to still take a standardized test so they have it in case they need it, as test-optional can mean different things between schools.
“A fear is what I'm seeing from a lot of kids, they're just not sure what they need to do,” Johnson said.
However, she said she does see the benefits of a test-optional program.
“It was really challenging, especially last year and the year before to even take the ACT,” Johnson said. “So I completely understand why it became optional and why some schools aren’t even taking those scores. But as we're getting back into whatever normal is going to be, I think there will be a greater and greater emphasis on this test.”
The Faculty Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Zoom.