COLUMBIA — University of Missouri faculty received a $1.25 million science education grant from the National Institutes of Health.
The Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA) will create teaching and professional development resources centered around current research topics, like the impact of electronic cigarettes, according to a news release.
The resources will involve a series of lessons that combine resources, such as short stories, video, art, podcasts, music and more. Researchers aim to help students improve their use of scientific argumentation.
"Our research has found this teaching approach helps all students, and particularly, those with disabilities," Delinda van Garderen, professor of special education in the MU College of Education and Human Development, said. "As teachers, we need to help all students, including those who have diverse learning needs and who come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds."
The new grant builds upon the university's existing SEPA grant, under which teachers reported successful improvements in students’ ability to understand texts and use scientific argumentation. Researchers found that students still struggled to analyze graphs, charts and tables often found in math textbooks.
The grant will allow middle school math and science teachers to share researchers across classrooms, promoting students' interests in these subjects.