COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Homecoming celebration is back in person this year after many events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Homecoming is a tradition that usually attracts a large crowd of fans. This year, fans are looking forward to returning to what homecoming used to be.
"It's really nice to see the whole town and university get back together to celebrate in person," Jason Pottenger said.
Pottenger and his wife Lisa graduated from MU and now have three kids attending the university. They traveled from Kansas City to attend and do all of their favorite homecoming traditions.
"We're going to the parade, we're going to check out the house decs in Greek Town and we're on our way to Booches," Lisa Pottenger said.
Homecoming is a family tradition for many. John and Edie Gonzalez Lemon both attended MU for law school and their son is now a law student as well. They have been coming back to attend homecoming for almost 30 years. For John, his favorite tradition is the house decorations.
"When I was a graduate here, that was one of the things we would do and now it's a tradition that we've kept doing ever since," Lemon said.
For others, homecoming is a time to reunite with friends. Alicia Bredehoeft, Cindy Moehring and Jacque Montgomery attended MU together and were RA's together. They are celebrating 35 years of friendship.
"Homecoming brings us back," Montgomery said.
After a year without homecoming, the trio is more than ready to be back.
"We're super excited to be here," Moehring said. "There's six of us, we get together from time to time, but it's the first time we've all been able to be here with our spouses, so it's a very very special time."
As a student, Julia Ringhausen is looking forward to experiencing her first MU homecoming in person.
"I'm a transfer student this year too so that makes everything even more new, fresh and exciting." Ringhausen said.
