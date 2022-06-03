BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County prosecutor's office has filed criminal charges against an MU fraternity member for allegedly supplying alcohol to a minor.
Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, is charged with supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor, both misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, the family of Daniel Santulli filed a new petition against two more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, including Wetzler.
Santulli was admitted to the hospital in October with alcohol poisoning and a blood alcohol content of .486, after a "pledge father reveal" party at the fraternity.
The civil lawsuit alleges older fraternity members instructed Santulli to drink an entire bottle of vodka, according to previous Columbia Missourian reporting.
According to the probable cause statement filed Thursday, Santulli drank three-quarters of a fifth of vodka.
The statement further described security camera video showing a large gathering at Phi Gamma Delta, as well as "large amounts of alcohol and underage alcohol consumption." Police said the surveillance video also showed "various pledge members vomiting after excessive alcohol consumption."
According to the probable cause statement, Wetzler was seen on video giving Santulli a "beer bong," as well as to a number of other people. A witness, who was under the age of 21 at the time, also said Wetzler bought him a bottle of apple whiskey, which they drank together.
The family's lawyer, David Bianchi, confirmed Wednesday to the Columbia Missourian that Santulli is still unable to communicate or walk.
On May 10, the Santulli family agreed to settlements with 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit over their son's injuries.