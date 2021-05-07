COLUMBIA - University of Missouri graduates walking across the stage at Mizzou Arena only got about two semesters of “normal.”
This weekend's graduation ceremonies look similar to ceremonies of the past. Rows of students are excitedly chatting before the graduation begins and loved ones looked on proudly.
What was different, is space. There was 6 feet between graduates, and masks were worn at all times. Families were grouped together in pods of up to six, with seats blocked off in between groups.
Maybe the most visceral difference between this ceremony compared to others is the absence of hand shakes or hugs when graduates receive their diplomas.
Yet, the emotions of the graduates were the same.
"The journey to get here has been definitely eventful," one graduating senior said. "But definitely the one word I would say that describe it all is just gratitude and thankfulness."
Ninety-eight graduates were at one of 27 graduation ceremonies taking place at MU this weekend.
"I'm excited, because like I said, after four years, I finally get to have this relief and have this moment of celebration," senior Kate Seman said.
Graduates described the journey to the stage as challenging and rewarding, but all of them were looking forward to what comes next while also looking back.
"It's been nice, it's really reflective. I was able to just reflect on my journey here four years ago, and all the things that I've accomplished to get here," Dr. Daphne Valerius, who received her Doctorate degree this morning, said.
It was just last week when the class of 2020 came back to Columbia to receive their degrees a year after their official graduation. The class of 2021 won’t have to wait. Their graduation will join the commencements of Columbia College to mark the end of an odd education for graduates.
"I could do anything that I because I set my mind to really as difficult as it may be, and that is worth it," Valerius said.