MU, Harvard and Georgia Tech develop novel Type 1 diabetes treatment

COLUMBIA - Scientists at the University of Missouri collaborated with Harvard and Georgia Tech to develop a novel diabetes treatment that modifies the body's immune system to help treat Type 1 diabetes.
In a new study, the team of researchers demonstrated successful use of a novel Type 1 diabetes treatment in a large animal model, according to a news release.
Their approach involves transplanting insulin-producing pancreas cells — called pancreatic islets — from a donor to a recipient, without the need of long-term immunosuppressive drugs.
Over the last two decades, Haval Shirwan and Esma Yolcu, professors of child health and molecular microbiology and immunology in the MU School of Medicine, have targeted a mechanism called apoptosis.
The mechanism destroys “rogue” immune cells from causing diabetes or rejection of transplanted pancreatic islets by attaching a molecule called FasL to the surface of the islets.
“Therefore, our team pioneered a technology that enabled the production of a novel form of FasL and its presentation on transplanted pancreatic islet cells or microgels to prevent being rejected by rogue cells. Following insulin-producing pancreatic islet cell transplantation, rogue cells mobilize to the graft for destruction but are eliminated by FasL engaging Fas on their surface,” said Yolcu, one of the study’s first authors.
This method is the opportunity to potentially forgo a lifetime of taking immunosuppressive drugs, which counteract the immune system’s ability to seek and destroy a foreign object when introduced into the body, a news release said.
Their method utilizes technology included in a U.S. patent filed by the University of Louisville and Georgia Tech, and has since been licensed by a commercial company with plans to pursue FDA approval for human testing.