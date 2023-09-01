COLUMBIA – Samuel Morrison, a former Phi Gamma Delta member charged in the 2021 hazing case at MU, accepted a plea deal Friday and will spend two days in county jail.
Morrison pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor.
As part of the plea deal, Morrison also received a one-year suspended sentence, two years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service. Morrison must attend in-person alcohol training and participate in a victim impact panel.
Morrison is one of 11 people charged for their roles in the October 2021 "pledge father reveal" at the fraternity. The incident left then-freshman Danny Santulli unable to walk, talk or see due to alcohol poisoning.
Santulli's family also sued and settled with 26 defendants in a civil suit.
Morrison was taken into custody immediately after the ruling. He is the fifth defendant to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Six other defendants have jury trials scheduled to start this December and in January 2024.