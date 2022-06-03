COLUMBIA − A former MU student who was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with alcohol poisoning is finally home, according to the family's attorney.
Daniel Santulli, 19, is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He is now blind and cannot speak or walk, attorney David Bianchi said Friday.
"Unfortunately, his condition is unchanged," Bianchi said. "He has massive brain damage."
Santulli had a blood alcohol content of .486 when he arrived unconscious to a Columbia hospital on Oct. 19 after a hazing incident during a "pledge dad reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Santulli was eventually hospitalized at Craig Hospital, just outside Denver, Colorado.
The hazing incident led to university sanctions for 13 students. The parents of Santulli also filed civil lawsuits against multiple members of the fraternity, but has since settled with 23 of the defendants.
The Santulli family filed a new petition Wednesday against two more members of the fraternity, Alec Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi.
On Thursday, a Boone County prosecutor filed two charges against Wetzler, alleging he provided alcohol to minors.
A probable cause statement says Wetzler was seen on security camera footage giving Santulli a "beer bong," as well as to a number of other people. The footage showed "various pledge members vomiting after excessive alcohol consumption."
Police recommended a felony charge of hazing, according to the probable cause statement. Wetzler was charged with two misdemeanors.
Bianchi said he doesn't understand why the prosecutor did not file the hazing charge when detectives "specifically found that there was probable cause for the commission of a felony."
The Santulli family has sued 25 defendants, but only one person is facing criminal charges.
"Why is it 8 months after this incident happened, that the prosecutor is choosing not to enforce Missouri's anti-hazing law? ... All of whom were involved heavily in this, not a single person has been charged with a violation of the hazing statute?" Bianchi said. "This is such an obvious hazing violation."
The probable cause statement mentioned another fraternity member, Ryan Delanty, who was Santulli's "pledge dad." On the night of the party, Delanty allegedly texted another person that his son was "dead." He said he left Santulli when the person asked him what he did to him. Delanty was a defendant in the civil case, but no criminal charges have been filed as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Bianchi said the Santulli family "feels strongly" that the hazing law should be enforced.
"That's why the law was put on the books in the first place," Bianchi said. "This was a hazing event. There's no dispute about that. I mean, there's 125-page police report that the University of Missouri Police Department put together and submitted to the prosecutor."
KOMU 8 reached to the prosecutor Friday, but a call was not returned.
The civil case has a motion hearing Monday at 1:30 p.m., and an initial appearance for Wetzler's criminal charges is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 5.
Bianchi said the Santulli family has spent approximately $2 million in medical bills.