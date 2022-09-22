COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced that it is offering drive-thru flu shot events at South Providence Medical Park in October.
According to a news release, the Columbia events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older on Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
Patients are asked to wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible. All patients should bring an insurance card and will be asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a vaccination in their vehicle.
“Each year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized with the flu in the United States, and a vaccination offers protection to keep you and your loved ones from becoming seriously ill,” said MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician Dr. Laura Morris.
Patients who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will also have that option. The new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine is expected to be available, supplies permitting, to those 12 and older. For children who have not been vaccinated, the primary COVID-19 vaccine will be available for those six months and older.
For more details about the drive-thru and additional services, visit MU Health Care's website.