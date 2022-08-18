MU Health Care announces Dustin Thomas as chief financial officer

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced on Thursday Dustin Thomas as the new chief financial officer.
MU Health Care said Thomas will start his new position on Sept. 15.
Thomas currently serves as the chief analytics officer and health system chief financial officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Nim Chinniah, MU Health Care’s interim chief executive officer and vice chancellor for health affairs, said Thomas is a strong financial leader.
“He will be an exceptional addition to our executive team and joins a group of talented and committed leaders," Chinniah said.
Thomas earned his MBA/HSA from the University of Utah and has served finance roles at United Healthcare Insurance, Intel Corporation and Scottsdale Healthcare.
MU Health Care said he is succeeding Kay Davis, who started working for the university in 1988.