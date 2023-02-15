COLUMBIA − MU Health Care named its next chief executive officer Wednesday. Ric Ransom will step into the CEO role starting May 1.
Ransom previously served as president for University of Wisconsin Hospitals in the Madison region.
“I am excited to join the team at MU Health Care,” Ransom said. “The health system is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to maintaining this momentum as we prepare to open a new Children’s Hospital and continue saving and improving lives across the state.”
Prior to working in Wisconsin, Ransom spent nearly two decades in various leadership roles in the health care industry, including as chief operating officer at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. He also has held health care positions in Memphis, Atlanta, Boston and Dallas.
“We are excited to have Ric lead our MU Health Care team as we continue to achieve excellence in clinical care,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “I look forward to working with him and the entire team at MU Health Care to achieve our important mission of saving and improving lives of Missourians.”
Ransom earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Morehouse College, his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law in Alabama and master's degrees in business administration and science in health administration from the University of Alabama.
Nim Chinniah served as MU Health Care's interim CEO following Jonathan Curtright's departure in July 2022 after six years as CEO. Curtright took a job in Oklahoma.
Chinniah will return to his role as vice chancellor for health affairs. Ransom will report to Chinniah, who reports to Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs for MU.