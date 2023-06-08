COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center will sign a non-binding letter of intent to join their health systems together, they announced Thursday morning.
The integration, according to a news release, will "present new medical, professional and academic opportunities, advancing access to quality health care for the community."
MU Health Care and CRMC have collaborated in health care for more than 25 years. The news release said leaders in both systems are working toward a definitive agreement and hope to finalize the plan by the end of the year.
“We value community health care and the last quarter-century has taught us that our two hospitals are stronger together,” MU Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Nim Chinniah said in the release.